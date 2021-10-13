1 KG CNG to Now Cost Rs 49.76 in Delhi, 2nd Hike in Last 12 Days

The Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has announced a hike in prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi and adjoining cities of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and others from Wednesday, October 13.

The IGL on Tuesday tweeted and announced the hike on CNG prices from October 13. As per the tweet, the CNG price in Delhi after the hike is Rs. 49.76.

According to reports, Indraprastha Gas Limited company had increased the price of CNG for the second time in the last 12 days. With the hike in price, consumers will now have to shell Rs 65.02 per kg in Ajmer, Pali, Rajsamand of Rajasthan. The new CNG price at Kanpur, Fatehpur and Hamirpur is Rs 65.02.

A senior official of the IGL said that the company was forced to increase the CNG and PNG prices. “The prices were hiked as the BJP government increased the prices of natural gas by 62 per cent. The increased price had come into effect from October 2," added the officer.

The officer further said that the gas company had increased the price of CNG by Rs 2.28 per kg and that of PNG by 2.55 paise per unit then.

The after-effects of the recent increase in CNG and PNG prices can be seen in Delhi adjacent cities like Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. The price of CNG has been increased by Rs 2.55 per kg.

From Wednesday, people are paying Rs 53.45 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. In the three cities, PNG is now costlier by Rs 2 SCM. The new price after the price increase is 32.86 SCM.

The denizens of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad with the recent price hikes in fuels now fear that their monthly home budget will be topsy-turvy. People here pay Rs 101.70 for petrol and 93.80 per litre for diesel.

