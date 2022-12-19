1 Killed, 10 Injured After Bus Collides With Lorry in Maharashtra's Raigad

One person died and 10 others were injured after a collision between a private bus and a container vehicle in Khopoli of Raigad in Maharashtra, reports ANI.

The bus was returning from a wedding ceremony and was carrying 35 passengers, the Raigad police said.

Images from the accident site showed the container vehicle completely crushed in the front. The vehicle seems to have rammed the bus from the rear side. The bus took most of the damage on the rear side.

Advertisement

More details awaited

Read all the Latest India News here