Mumbai: 1 Killed, Over 20 Hospitalised After Fire Breaks Out at Pizza Restaurant in Ghatkopar Area

One person was killed after a fire broke out in a building in suburban Ghatkopar in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. As many as 22 patients were admitted to the hospital being shifted to another hospital after they complained of difficulty in breathing.

The blaze erupted in the electricity meter room of the ground-plus-six-storey ‘Vishwas’ building located in Ghatkopar east area around 2 pm, PTI reported quoting an official. Eight fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire.

One person died after a fire broke out in Juno’s Pizza restaurant near Parekh Hospital in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area, said Mumbai Fire Service according to news agency ANI. Three injured people were brought to Rajawadi Hospital, one of whom, identified as Qurshi Dedhia, was declared brought dead, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed.

