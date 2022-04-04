1 Killed, 39 Injured in Bus Accident in HP's Mandi District

One person was killed and 39 others were injured in a bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Monday, a state disaster management official said.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus crashed into a retaining wall along a mountain road at the Kenchi More near Pandoh Dam, according to information received from the Mandi District Emergency Operation Centre.

The driver of the bus was killed, the official said, adding that it was going from Manali to Shimla. The injured have been admitted to the zonal hospital in Mandi.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the hospital to enquire about the health of the injured and assured that the state government would provide them best health care facility. Mandi Deputy Commissioner Arindam Choudhary apprised that immediate financial relief was provided to next of kin of deceased and the injured people.

