1 Killed, 13 Injured in Blast Outside Court Complex in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

One person was killed and thirteen injured in a blast outside the district court complex in Jammu region's Udhampur town on Wednesday, officials said.

The blast took place around 1 pm, they said.

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh tweeted about the incident and said that the exact cause and origin of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">Blast explosion around “Rehri” near Tehsildar office at ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Udhampur?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Udhampur>. One life lost, 13 injured being moved to hospital.I am in touch with D.C Smt Indu Chib on minute to minute basis. Exact cause and origin of the blast being worked out..too early to draw any definite conclusion.>— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) ="https://twitter.com/DrJitendraSingh/status/1501470268853669888?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 9, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Advertisement

Details are awaited.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.