1 Lakh National Flags, Tribal Cultural Event for PM Modi’s Visit to Assam’s Karbi Anglong Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reach Karbi Anglong – a tribal district of Assam — on April 28, and is expected to lay the foundation stone of colleges and other projects in the education sector.

The PM will address a rally in Loringthepi, which is expected to be attended by around 1 lakh people of Karbi Anglong.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier visited the place with senior leaders and representative of the autonomous district to inspect preparations. Sarma is expected to visit Karbi Anglong again today.

“Preparation are almost done and we have received more than one lakh national flags. More than one lakh men and women of Karbi Anglong are all set to welcome the most popular Prime Minister of the world with the one lakh national flags on April 28. Earlier, the record was set in Pakistan with 50,000 national flags, which later was shattered by Bihar with 75,000 Tricolour to welcome Amit Shah. Karbi Anglong is a tribal backward district of the state and its people are extremely happy with the ideology and principle of the Prime Minister. His policies for the poor and the under privileged and the peace pact with six extremist groups of the land. People here love peace and so the rousing welcome with more than one lakh flags" stated Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

Around 18,500 members of different cultural troupes will present a performance representing the tribes of the state, Ronghang said.

The PM will lay the foundation stone of Veterinary College (Diphu), Degree College (West Karbi Anglong) and Agricultural College (Kolonga, West Karbi Anglong). The projects, worth more than Rs 500 crore, will bring new opportunities for skilling and employment in the region.

He is also expected to start more than 2,950 Amrit Sarovar projects at a cumulative cost of around Rs 1,150 crore, and other plans in the education sector.

Minister Keshab Mahanta tweeted that the PM will inaugurate six cancer hospitals and lay the foundation stone of seven such hospitals in different districts from Dibrugarh.

Recently, the Centre signed the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) with the Assam government with six Karbi militant outfits.

The Centre signed the tripartite agreement — Karbi Anglong Agreement — on September 4, 2021 with representatives of Karbi outfits in New Delhi to bring peace in the northeastern region. The agreement was signed in the presence of home minister Amit Shah and CM Sarma.

The agreement was signed by a delegation of six Karbi group members including Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers (R), Karbi Longri North Cachar Hills Liberation Front, Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers (Ceasefire), People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri, Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers (M) and United People’s Liberations Army.

