1 Person Who Tested Omicron Positive Came from 'Non-high-risk Country': Kerala Health Minister

Kerala health minister Veena George said on Thursday that self-monitoring for Covid will be implemented strictly in the state as a person who tested positive for the Omicron variant had come from a ‘non-high-risk country’. Those coming from abroad should avoid gatherings, visiting theatres, malls, and crowded places, she urged. Everyone should follow the guidelines for self-monitoring strictly, said the minister.

The Ernakulam native who tested positive for Omicron had returned from the Congo, which is a ‘non-high-risk country’ based on central guidelines. Because of this, he was asked to self-monitor but he visited public places including malls and restaurants. His contact list is large and the route map will be published, says the state government.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Omicron strain of Covid may pose an “increased risk of reinfection… as compared to other VOCs (variants of concern)" and it “may have a growth advantage", which means it may be able to spread faster from one person to another.

The minister said that caution should be adopted in all districts of Kerala. Isolation wards have been set up in every district and those who require it can also take treatment in private hospitals, she said.

Surveillance has been strengthened at airports and seaports, and laboratories have been set up in these places, George informed.

The minister said that authorities will continue to send samples of those who tested positive for Covid with travel history to a foreign country for genome sequencing. More samples will be sent for genome sequencing against the background of Omicron cases, particularly from areas where clusters have developed.

Since December 1, a total of 1,47,844 people have reached the state through its four airports of whom 8,920 were tested at the airports. 15 turned out Covid positive, and of these 13 were from ‘high-risk countries’. All 15 samples were sent for genome sequencing, according to the state government.

From those who reached the state before December 2, a total of 54 samples were sent for genome sequencing of which results of 44 have come. 39 had the Delta variant of Covid while 5 were Omicron positive.

According to the state government, a special vaccination drive will be organised on Friday and Saturday. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by the health minister.

