1 Year and 157 Crore Doses: How India Achieved Covid Vaccination Milestone

One year ago on this day, India started its Covid-19 vaccination drive, and in the last 365 days, it has crossed several milestones and managed to provide 157 crore doses to people, which include 65.48 crore fully vaccinated population, the health ministry data shows.

When the drive was initially opened to a limited section of people, especially senior citizens, the pace of vaccination was slower. However, as it opened up for more and more people in a phased manner, the drive picked up pace.

The vaccination drive started on January 16, 2021 offering doses to healthcare workers, and later, to frontline workers from February 2. From March 1, those above 60 years of age and with co-morbidities aged 45 and 60 were inoculated. A month later, everyone above 45 years was eligible for the vaccines.

From May 1, the entire adult population above 18 years of age was eligible. From January 3 this year, the age limit was further lowered and included teenagers above 15 years of age.

So far, most doses, 23.50 crore, were administered in September, which accounted for nearly 15% of the total vaccination. It was on September 17 that the country administered more than 2.5 crore vaccine doses in 24 hours.

Further, on several days, including September 6, August 31 and 27, the daily coronavirus vaccination in the country was more than one crore.

December saw 21.05 crore vaccine doses administered, the ministry data analysed by CNN-News18 shows. Up to 3.30 pm on Sunday, 157.06 crore doses were administered. Since the start of this month, at least 11.9 crore doses have been given.

In nearly nine months of starting the drive, India managed to administer 100 crore doses, and in less than a year, it managed to provide 150 crore doses. Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on October 21, 2021 and it surpassed the 150-crore mark on January 7, 2022.

In one year, India has provided the first dose to more than 92% of the eligible population – 91.03 crore — while more than 69% of this section are now fully vaccinated. In terms of doses, 65.60 crore people have been given the second dose, data up to 3.30 pm on Sunday shows.

The pace of vaccination can also be judged by the fact that it took 85 days to administer the first 10 crore doses. While the first 50 crore doses were given in 203 days, the last 50 crore doses — between 100 and 150 crore doses — were completed in 79 days.

India has started administering the precautionary dose to healthcare and frontline workers and the comorbid population aged 60 and above from January 10. So far, 42.98 lakh booster or precautionary doses were administered, the ministry data shows.

