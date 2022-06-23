Home » News » India » 10 Dead, 7 Injured as Vehicle Carrying Pilgrims from Haridwar Rams into Tree in UP's Pilibhit

10 Dead, 7 Injured as Vehicle Carrying Pilgrims from Haridwar Rams into Tree in UP's Pilibhit

Police are yet to identify the deceased (Image Credit: ANI twitter)
Police are yet to identify the deceased (Image Credit: ANI twitter)

The accident took place after the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a tree

Advertisement
PTI
Pilibhit // Updated: June 23, 2022, 10:12 IST

A pickup van carrying 17 pilgrims from Haridwar rammed into a tree in Gajraula area at Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning, killing 10 people and injuring seven others, police said.

The accident took place after the driver lost control of the vehicle, they said. The injured passengers were rushed to a hospital, police said. Police are yet to identify the deceased.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on

first published: June 23, 2022, 10:12 IST