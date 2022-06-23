A pickup van carrying 17 pilgrims from Haridwar rammed into a tree in Gajraula area at Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning, killing 10 people and injuring seven others, police said.

The accident took place after the driver lost control of the vehicle, they said. The injured passengers were rushed to a hospital, police said. Police are yet to identify the deceased.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.