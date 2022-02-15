10 Injured in Fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi After Gas Leak

In a major mishap in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, a gas leak from a cylinder caused a massive fire, injuring 10 people including six children. Three people are in critical condition, while the rest are out of danger.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning in the Ramnagar ward of Mandi city. The injured included migrant labourers and street vendors. They were busy with the work on Tuesday morning when the fire erupted. Everything happened so fast that the vendors couldn’t even take cover. Shalini Agnihotri, the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Mandi, confirmed said they are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

The building where the fire broke out is situated near a godown in the Ramnagar ward. The people were mostly migrants who earn their daily bread by selling articles on the street.

According to reports, there was a leak from a gas cylinder that was kept nearby that may have led to the fire.

The 10 people who were injured in the fire were from two different families. They included two men and six children, and two women. All the children are under 10 years of age.

SP Agnihotri said that as soon as the information was received, relief and rescue work was started by the police and fire department. Further investigation is underway and the building is also being checked to determine if any rules were flouted.

