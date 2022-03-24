10 New Judges, Including 4 Women, Appointed to Telangana High Court

Ten new judges, including four women, were appointed to the Telangana High Court on Tuesday, as per the notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry announcing the appointments. In a tweet, it said that five of those appointed were advocates while the rest were judicial officers.

Chief Justice Sathish Chandra Sharma has administered the oath of office and secrecy to 10 new judges of the Telangana High Court at a simple ceremony held in Hyderabad. The new judges are - K Surendhar, S Nanda, M Sudheer Kumar, J Sridevi, NV Shravan Kumar, G Anupama Chakravarty, M Girija Priyadarshini, Sambasivarao Naidu, A Santhosh Reddy, and D Nagarjun.

This comes after Chief Justice of India N V Ramana recently gave nod for the appointment of 10 new judges and its collegium recommended the same. As per procedures, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent for the same. Earlier, the Centre gave its approval after receiving a green signal from Home and Law Ministries, according to sources.

According to the vacancy statement available on the Law Ministry website, the sanctioned strength of the Telangana High Court is 42, while the actual or working strength is 19 — a shortfall of 23 judges. Once the new judges take the oath, the vacancy will come down significantly.

