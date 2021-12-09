10% of Estimated Cost of Central Vista Projects Spent So Far, Jobs Generated for More Than 10,000 Workers: Govt

Around 10% of the total budget for the four Central Vista projects – Rs 554 crore of Rs 5,477 crore — has been spent on the works carried out so far, the government told Parliament on Thursday.

“The Central Vista works will contribute to the economy of the country and will help us realise our resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat," the government said in a written reply.

Only one-third of the amount estimated to be spent on the Central Vista Avenue, one of the four projects which has the earliest deadline of this month-end, has been spent so far. The redevelopment of the Central Vista Avenue is to cost Rs 608 crore, out of which Rs 191 crore has been incurred so far.

The government had last week told Parliament that work on the Central Vista Avenue was only 60% complete, but sources had said that the government was confident the work will be completed before the Republic Day parade on the Rajpath.

Advertisement

The new Parliament building is to cost Rs 971 crore and is to be completed by October next year. Expenditure of around Rs 341 crore has been incurred on this project so far. The biggest project out of the four Central Vista projects are the three Common Central Secretariat Buildings which are to cost Rs 3,690 crore and are to be completed by November 2023. Only Rs 7.85 crore has been incurred on them so far. The Vice-President’s Residence, at the cost of Rs 208 crore, is to be completed by November 2022. Around Rs 15 crore has been incurred on this project so far.

The government was asked if there is an urgent need to utilise this huge amount for health infrastructure in rural parts of the country instead. “The redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue was conceived in September 2019, many months before the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in India. The ongoing works at the Central Vista have provided direct livelihood opportunities to more than 10,000 skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers on-site and off-site, and generated more than 24.12 lakh man days of employment," the government has said in the written reply.

In another reply, the government said clearance of the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) has been obtained for construction of New Parliament Building, redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue and construction of Common Central Secretariat Buildings. “As per the information provided by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and CPWD, no specific environmental clearance is required for redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue as total built-up area proposed is less than 20,000 sqm," the government said in yet another reply.

Advertisement

It said that environmental sustainability is at the core of the development and redevelopment of Central Vista and the overall green cover within the Central Vista area will increase. “Parking area is also provided with grass pavers and there will not be any major reduction of preamble surface. Plan for underground Metro connectivity is currently at planning stage," government has said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.