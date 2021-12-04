Home » News » India » 10 School Children Bitten by Rabid Dog in UP Village

10 School Children Bitten by Rabid Dog in UP Village

Sadik (4), Mahak (4), Insha (10), and Shyam (7) were rushed to a government health centre for treatment, he said. Later, angry villagers killed the dog.
The incident took place Friday in Jahanpur village under Kairana Police Station, when a dog with the viral disease bit the children, four of whom had to be sent to a hospital, village head Mubarak Ali said.

PTI
Updated: December 04, 2021, 13:14 IST

Ten school children were bitten by a rabies-infected dog while they were going to school in Shamli district, it was reported on Saturday.

