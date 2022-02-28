10 Trains, Including Durg-Nautanwa Express, Cancelled. See Full List Here

The authorities have cancelled some trains scheduled between February 27 and March 8 due to the infrastructure development work, non-interlocking (NI) work of third line railway connectivity in the Chulha-Anuppur section under South East Central Railway Bilaspur division.

According to the information received from the Railways, apart from the metros, the decision will have an impact on the passengers travelling to Ambikapur.

Here’s a list of the cancelled trains

These trains will be affected:

-Train number 18201 Durg-Nautanwa Express on March 2 and 4 and train number 18202 Nautanwa-Durg Express on March 4 and 6 March has been cancelled.

- Train number 12549 Durg-Jammutvi Express on March 1 and 8 and train number 12550 Jammu Tawi-Durg Express on March 3 and 10 have been cancelled.

-Train number 18203 Durg-Kanpur Express is scheduled to leave Durg on March 1, 6 and 8 but train no. 18204 Kanpur-Durg Express leaving Kanpur on March 2, 7 and 9 will remain cancelled.

-Train number 22867 Durg-Nizamuddin Express on March 1, 4 and 8 March and train no. 22868 Nizamuddin-Durg Express on March 2, 5 and 9 will remain cancelled.

-Train number 18241 Durg-Ambikapur Express from February 28 to March 8 and train number 18242 Ambikapur-Durg Express from March 1 to 9 will also remain cancelled.

