Delhi: 10-yr-old Boy Dies After Sexual Assault by 3 Minors, Including Cousin; Docs Reminded of Nirbhaya Case

A 10-year-old boy, who was sexually assaulted and beaten allegedly by his three friends in northeast Delhi’s New Seelampur area, died at a hospital on Saturday, police said. All the minor victims involved in the crime, including the victim’s cousin, are between 10 and 12 years of age, from the same community and residents of northeast Delhi’s New Seelampur area. The three allegedly brutalised the boy over a debt that the family had trouble paying back on time.

The incident was reported on September 22 to the Seelampur police station via a call from LNJP Hospital regarding a boy aged about 10 years admitted on account of a physical assault that happened three days back.

A police team reached the hospital and met with the parents of the child. However, they refused to give a statement, police said. The child was then under medical observation.

According to the doctors, the family didn’t bring the boy to the hospital for four days after which his condition worsened. According to some reports, doctors reportedly said the boy’s wounds were so gruesome that they were reminded of the December 16, 2012 gang rape case.

The family did not give any statement till September 24. After counselling arranged by the police, the boy’s mother eventually disclosed that her son was physically assaulted and sodomised by his three friends over a debt the family had trouble paying back on time.

In a Hindi tweet, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, too, confirmed the boy’s death. She said he suffered a lot and demanded stringent punishment to the accused.

Earlier, the DCW had issued a notice to the city police in this connection. The police had apprehended two of the accused and produced them before the Juvenile Justice Board.

The victim and the accused are neighbours and belong to the same age group. They hail from the same community, police had said, adding the incident took place on September 18.

(With inputs from PTI)

