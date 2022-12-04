Home » News » India » 10-Year-Old Girl Found With Abdomen Cut Open, Organs Scattered in UP; Local Rivalry Suspected: Report

10-Year-Old Girl Found With Abdomen Cut Open, Organs Scattered in UP; Local Rivalry Suspected: Report

Gruesome details of the murder have emerged which suggests that the girl was brutalised, mutilated and left to die in a wheat field after her abdomen was cut open and visceral organs scattered all around

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: December 04, 2022, 08:05 IST

Pilibhit, India

The 10-year-old reportedly went missing on Friday after she went to a nearby fair with her uncle (Representative image)
A shocking case of murder was reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit where a 10-year-old girl who was reportedly missing was found dead at an agricultural field.

Gruesome details of the murder have emerged which suggests that the girl was brutalised, mutilated and left to die in a wheat field after her abdomen was cut open and visceral organs scattered all around, per a Time of India report.

The 10-year-old reportedly went missing on Friday after she went to a nearby fair with her uncle and other family members, reports PTI quoting police officials.

The girl’s family reportedly found her body lying in a field outside Madhopur village, according to Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu. The body of the minor was found bearing injury marks and the minor’s shoes were also found scattered in the area, the police officer told PTI.

According to the police, they reached the spot after receiving information about the murder, the SP, Circle Officer Satish Chandra and Amaria SHO Mukesh Shukla reached the spot and initiated a probe.

Police registered an FIR against a local villager named Shaqil Vaistava and taken him into custody. According to the girl’s family, the girl’s father had an old enmity with the accused - Shaqil that hadn’t been resolved and suspect that it could be the main reason for the incident.

The Superintendent of Police said the body of the minor has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

first published: December 04, 2022, 08:05 IST
last updated: December 04, 2022, 08:05 IST
