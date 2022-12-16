10 Years After Nirbhaya Case: Rapes in Delhi Up Three Times Since 2012, Show Delhi Police Data

Ten years ago, on this day, the entire country was shocked with the news of the gangrape of a young woman in a moving bus in the national capital. The woman, later called Nirbhaya, died on December 29, 2012. Six men were named as accused in the case.

The impact of the case was such that people came out on the streets and the law was amended. In March 2020, four of the culprits were hanged.

In 2012, according to the Delhi police data, the city recorded 706 cases of rape. While the incident was strong enough to bring a change in the law, the ground reality has not changed much, numbers analysed by News18 show.

Advertisement

In 2012, on an average, Delhi saw two rape cases being reported each day. In 2021, the number has gone up to over five each day as the city registered 2,076 cases, according to the Delhi police data analysed by News18.

The picture was no better in 2022 as well. Up to July 15, Delhi saw 1,100 rapes this year, up from 1,033 during the first half of 2021.

Advertisement

ACROSS INDIA

In 2012, India reported 24,923 rape cases, according to the data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). This was similar to what the figures were in 2011 and a little over the numbers from 2009 and 2010. The law was amended in 2013 and was made stricter. That year, in 2013, India saw 33,707 rapes. By 2016, this number reached 38,947 – a record so far. In 2020, when the country saw nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, the rape cases dropped below 30,000 for the first time since 2012.

Advertisement

LOW CONVICTION RATE

In 2009, India’s rape conviction rate was 26.9%. For the next couple of years, till 2013, it remained below 27%. In 2013, it was 27% and kept increasing in small numbers. The peak between the 2009-21 period was in 2020, when it touched 39%. In 2021, it dropped to 28.6%.

Advertisement

In 2016, India had 1,52,165 rape cases for trial, including 4,849 gang rapes. Of the total rapes, there was conviction in 4,739 cases, while 13,813 cases saw acquittals or were discharged. The year ended with 1,33,373 cases pending for trial. The conviction rate of rape cases in India during 2016 was 25.5%, while the pendency rate was 87.7%.

Pendency percentage is the cases pending trial at the end of the year of the total cases for trial.

At the start of 2021, 1,85,836 cases were pending trial and the year ended with 1,73,716 pending cases. During the last year, 3,368 cases saw convictions, while 7,745 cases saw acquittals and 670 were discharged. The conviction rate was 28.6%, while the pendency rate was 93.5%.

Read all the Latest India News here