100 Gujarati Students to Return from Ukraine Tomorrow, Says CM Patel

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday night thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for arranging a special flight to bring back 100 students from the state who are stranded in Ukraine.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said it will make arrangements to ferry the students to the state from Mumbai or Delhi. “CM Shri @Bhupendrapbjp has thanked PM Shri @narendramodi for all the arrangements made for the repatriation of about 100 young students from Gujarat stranded in the war-torn areas of Ukraine," the Gujarat CMO tweeted.

“The State Govt has made arrangements to bring the students back to Gujarat who will arrive in India tomorrow. Special responsibility has been assigned to the Resident Commissioner and Commissioner of Geology & Mining Dept for the students coming to Delhi and Mumbai respectively," the CMO said in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, state education minister Jitu Vaghani had said around 2,500 Gujarat students were stranded in Ukraine which has been invaded by Russia.

