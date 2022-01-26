1,000 Made-in-India Drones Grace the Skies of Rashtrapati Bhavan in Different Formations | WATCH

Hundreds of drones graced the skies of Delhi’s Vijay Chowk, forming different formations on the eve of India’s 73rd Republic Day.

A total of 1,000 Made in India drones made different formations as a part rehearsal for the Beating Retreat ceremony that will be held on January 29 at Vijay Chowk. The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the end of week-long Republic day celebrations.

In a video tweeted by ANI, the drones can be seen rising up in the sky in the colours of the Indian national flag and slowly forming a globe and rotating in the air—mirroring the earth’s movements. The drones were also seen forming the outline of the National War Memorial.

The drones can also be seen forming the words “75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" in saffron, white, and green, an initiative that was started in 2021 to “commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history".

The colourful formations made by drones was also lauded by the Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia who tweeted in appreciation of the synchronised drone presentation. “Spectacular display of India’s drone potential!". While many people noted that such technologically advanced festivities are better than the traditional use of fireworks.

The drone show was designed and produced by the startup Botlab Dynamics and it has been sponsored by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and the Department of Science & Technology as part of the “Make in India" initiative, a report by the Indian Express noted.

Earlier, Defence Ministry had included the patriotic song ‘Aey Mere Watan ke Logo’ in the Beating Retreat ceremony in an effort to make the event more Indian. This came after the hymn Abide With Me was dropped from the event.

