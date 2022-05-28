11 Days After She Went Missing, UP Girl's Body Found in Well With Limbs Tied

The body of a 16-year-old girl, who was reported missing 11 days ago, was found in a well here with her hands and legs tied, police said on Saturday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar, who visited the spot, told reporters on Saturday that some people in a village under Unjh police station were out for a walk on Friday night when they detected a foul smell emanating from the well that belongs to farmer Amar Pal Singh.

A sack was pulled out of the well. Inside it was the girl’s body with her hands and legs tied. It seems that the body was thrown in the well almost 10-12 days ago, the SP said. The girl’s father had filed a missing report at Gopiganj police station on May 16, he added.

According to the girl’s father, Kumar said, she left her home at 8 pm on May 16 to answer nature’s call but did not return. “It seems that someone who knew the girl killed her and threw her body in the well, which is located 20 kms from her house," the SP said.

He also did not rule out the possibility of rape. Kumar said a case has been registered against unidentified persons in the matter.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination and police teams have been formed to probe the case, he said.

