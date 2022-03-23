Secunderabad Fire Accident: 11 Migrant Workers Die in Massive Blaze, CM Announces 5 Lakh Ex-gratia

Eleven people were charred to death in a major fire accident at a scrap godown here in the early hours of Wednesday. The deceased, all migrant workers from Bihar, were found on the first floor of the building at Bhoiguda in the city, police and fire officials said.

The eleven people were charred beyond recognition, a police official told PTI, adding the cause of the fire was being ascertained. The fire control room received a call around 3 a.m. and the blaze was completely extinguished after about four hours, they said.

Advertisement “A shock circuit could be the reason for the fire. We are investigating the matter," Mohan Rao, Gandhi Nagar SHO told news agency ANI. RELATED NEWS 'Hellscape' in Mariupol where 1,00,000 trapped

Ancient Siam in Thailand: The World’s Biggest Outdoor Museum

Telangana CM KC Rao mourned the death of Bihar workers in the fire at Boiguda Timber Depot in Secunderabad. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of the kins of the victims and directed the Chief Secretary to make arrangements for the repatriation of bodies of workers killed in the incident.

The eleven people, who were sleeping on the first floor of the building, could not save themselves as there was only one internal spiral staircase in it, police. One person has survived the fire accident.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.