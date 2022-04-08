11 Months After Husband’s Death, Telangana Woman Gives Birth Using Frozen Embryo

A 32-year old woman from Telangana’s Mancherial gave birth to a baby using frozen embryo 11 months after her husband’s death.

Unable to conceive for nine years, a couple from Mancherial approached Oasis Fertility Centre in Warangal in 2020. The doctors at the fertility centre collected the egg and semen from them and initiated the procedure in March of the same year.

After five days, the embryo was formed. Unfortunately, the couple got infected with Covid-19 soon after and while thennnn wife recovered from it, her 34-year-old husband passed away in May 2020.

The woman then decided to become a mother by carrying the frozen embryo stored at the fertility centre through IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) treatment process. Her in-laws also agreed with the proposal. However, the doctors at the centre rejected her proposal, saying the signatures of both the husband and the wife are mandatory to take up the procedure.

Advertisement

She then approached the high court and when the court left the issue to her discretion, the doctors initiated the IVF treatment in August 2021. She gave birth to the baby boy on March 22, 2022. Her determination towards giving birth to a baby after her husband’s death has received appreciation from the people from all walks of life.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.