11 Tourists Injured in Highway Accident in J-K

Eleven tourists were injured on Monday when a private passenger vehicle overturned on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, police said. The tourists from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh were returning from Kashmir when the driver of their vehicle lost control due to a tyre burst on reaching Ramsu in Ramban district, they said.

The vehicle turned upside down, resulting in injuries to the tourists. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, the police said. Their condition was stated to be stable, they added.

