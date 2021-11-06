11-year-old Rajasthan Boy Killed in Freak Firecracker Accident

In a freak incident, an 11-year-old boy lost his life in Jhunjhunu district by a steel tumbler which pierced his body while he was igniting a cracker in it. The incident took place on Friday, when Lakshya Yadav was celebrating Diwali with his friends. He was burning crackers inside a steel tumbler which bursted instantly with steel splinters piercing his chest.

On hearing the commotion, the family members came out and rushed the child to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, family members have not lodged any complaint.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.