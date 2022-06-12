118 Stitches on Woman's Face After Being Attacked by Paper Cutter for Resisting Sexual Assault in Bhopal

A woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal underwent surgery and received up to 118 stitches on her face after a group of men attacked her with a paper cutter when she resisted their attempts to sexually assault her, police said. The incident occurred in Bhopal’s TT Nagar neighbourhood on Friday.

According to police, the woman and her husband went to the Sree Palace Hotel in TT Nagar’s Roshanpura on Friday when an altercation erupted over bike parking, reports said.

While her husband was inside the hotel, they made obscene remarks and whistled at her. According to officials, the woman confronted the accused and slapped one of the three men.

“The girl said, she was on a bike with her husband in the TT Nagar area. She went to the Shree Palace hotel with her husband for buying a water bottle. When her husband was inside the hotel, some youths came and made obscene comments and started whistling, she opposed it, after which she slapped a man three or four times," DCP Bhopal said, according to a report by Telangana Today.

A large number of locals gathered to pacify the situation, and when they (the woman and her husband) came out with a bottle of water, the youths attacked her face from behind, according to police.

Her husband rushed her to the hospital, where doctors performed surgery to treat her severe injuries.

Police have arrested two of the three suspects, Badshah Beg and Ajay alias Bitti Sibde, and are looking for the third, NDTV said in its report.

The arrests were made after police combed through the hotel’s CCTV footage.

The accused were taken into police custody following the filing of the FIR. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the injured woman at her home. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

The Chief Minister praised the woman for her courage and awarded her Rs 1 lakh. “She has set an example for others," he said.

