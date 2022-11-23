11th Edition of Isha Insight Leadership Program Begins Nov 24, Sadhguru Among Key Speakers

The 11th edition of Isha Leadership Academy’s flagship program ‘Isha Insight: The DNA of Success’ begins on November 24. The four-day program is meant to help entrepreneurs and business leaders explore the science of scaling up their business as well as their own self.

Among the speakers at this year’s edition are Sadhguru, Isha Foundation foundation; Sonam Wangchuk, innovator and education reformist; Kunal Bahl, founder CEO of Snapdeal; Chandrashekhar Ghosh, MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank; Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Cabinet Minister for Jal Shakti; Gautam Saraogi, founder & CEO of Go Colors-Go Fashion; Thampy Koshy, CEO of Open Network For Digital Commerce; and Aravind Melligeri, Chairman & CEO at Aequs.

The program will be co-hosted by BS Nagesh, Non-Exec Chairman, Shoppers Stop; Founder, TRRAIN and Ashutosh Pandey, MD & CEO at Mahindra First Choice Wheels, a press release said.

“The format of the program gives the opportunity to the participants for a 2-week virtual engagement with the resource leaders, 1 week pre-program preparatory engagement, and 1 week post-program mentoring, thereby helping the participants rediscover their organisation’s purpose in the rapidly changing times of economic uncertainties," the release added.

Isha Leadership Academy was founded by Sadhguru over 11 years ago with the objective of providing the highest quality leadership education, combining external skill sets with tools for inner wellbeing.

Over the past decade, Isha Insight: The DNA of Success has become one of the most sought-after business leadership programs in the world. Previously, program participants have been mentored by veterans like Ratan Tata, NR Narayana Murthy, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, GM Rao, KV Kamath, Ajay Piramal, Harsh Mariwala, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Bhavish Aggarwal, Pawan Goenka among several others.

