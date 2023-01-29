Home » News » India » 12 Children Kept as Bonded Labour in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar; 8 Arrested

12 Children Kept as Bonded Labour in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar; 8 Arrested

The three cases under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were registered on Friday

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 17:15 IST

Thane, India

The accused have also been charged under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice Act (Photo for representation)
The accused have also been charged under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice Act (Photo for representation)

Eight persons have been booked in three cases for allegedly employing 12 children as bonded labour for cattle grazing in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, a police official said on Sunday.

The three cases under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were registered on Friday in Sangamner, Parner and Gahrgaon police stations in Ahmednagar district on the complaint of a Thane-based organisation, the official said.

They have also been charged under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice Act, he added.

Advertisement

The children are in the age group of 7-18 and have been reunited with their parents in Nashik and Ahmednagar, a statement from complainant organisation Shramjivi Sanghatana said on Sunday.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: January 29, 2023, 17:15 IST
last updated: January 29, 2023, 17:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks