At least 12 people have died after a Maharashtra Roadways bus that they were travelling in fell off the Khalghat Sanjay Setu in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra informed that 12 people have lost their lives while 15 have been rescued so far.

More details are awaited.

