12 Nursing Students Test Positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru, 11 Of Them Were Fully Vaccinated

Twelve students of a nursing college in Bengaluru on Friday tested positive for Covid-19, after which 690 people, including students, staff and primary contacts underwent test.

Eleven of these students are fully vaccinated and nine are symptomatic, NDTV reported.

The outbreak at Spurthy College in Marasur came on the same day when medical college in Karnataka’s Dharwad was declared a covid cluster after the number of students and staff infected with coronavirus went up to 182 from 66 a day before.

Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil on Thursday had said that a students’ event almost a week ago, might have resulted in the spread of infection.

All parents who attended have also been asked to undergo tests. All those who tested positive have been isolated, they said, adding that those infected were all fully vaccinated, and have shown very mild symptoms.

Officials said all students of the college have received two doses of COVID vaccine. As all the staff fall under health care workers category, they would have been completely vaccinated. However, the records are being verified. Noting that the infection so far is only among the students, the Deputy Commissioner said the authorities are aiming to curb it and see to it that it doesn’t spread.

