12-year-old MP Boy Kills Child Aged 7 Over Uprooting Plant from Farm

A 12-year-old boy allegedly killed another minor, aged seven, after he found the latter uprooting a chickpea plant from his agricultural field at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred at Shekhpur village located under the jurisdiction of Khaknar police station on January 26, although the death of the victim was reported the next day, they said.

“The accused, who was protecting his field, got angry when he spotted the seven-year-old boy uprooting a chickpea plant to eat its beans on Wednesday evening," Khaknar police station in-charge Kirtan Prasad Dhurve said. The 12-year-old boy started thrashing the victim and later left him at the field, presuming that he was unconscious, the official said.

“The boy tried to bring the victim back to consciousness, but went home after failing to do so," he said. When the accused returned to the farm on Thursday, he spotted the victim still lying there.

After that, he told his family members about it, who in turn informed the police. In the post-mortem, it came to light that the boy had died due to strangulation, he said, adding that further action is being taken.

