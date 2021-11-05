125-year-old Seer Takes Second Covid Jab in Varanasi, Becomes the 'Oldest Recipient' of Vaccine

Giving a shot in the arm to the vaccination drive — quite literally, a 125-year-old seer, Swami Shivananda took his second dose of the vaccine earlier this week, putting aside all misconceptions.

The seer is said to be the oldest recipient of the vaccine. The seer got the jab at Durgakund, the urban community health centre located in the CMO office premises.

Later, Swami Shivananda told reporters that the secret of his long life lies in Yoga. He disclosed that he practices Yoga every day and eats food without oil and spices. The seer lives alone, is still healthy and there are no reported diseases in him, his companion informed.

In-charge Medical Officer Dr Sarika Rai said that Swami Shivananda has been residing in Kashi for the last several years. He was administered the first dose on June 9.

His Aadhaar card and voter ID card left the health employees startled when they saw that his date of birth was mentioned on August 8, 1896.

Originally a resident of Srihatt district of Bengal, Swami Shivananda has been living in Kabir Nagar Colony in Bhelupur, Varanasi for almost 40 years.

