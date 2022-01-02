Home » News » India » 13 Labourers Injured After Under-construction Bridge Collapses in Jammu's Samba

13 Labourers Injured After Under-construction Bridge Collapses in Jammu's Samba

An under-construction bridge collapsed in Samba district in Jammu. (News18)
The 13 injured labourers have been shifted to a hospital for treatment in Jammu.

News Desk| News18.com
Updated: January 02, 2022, 17:45 IST

Thirteen labourers were injured on Sunday after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Samba district of Jammu. So far, ten people have been rescued by the Jammu Police.

The injured labourers have been shifted to a hospital for treatment. Two injured have been referred to Government Medical College and hospital, Jammu.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

first published: January 02, 2022, 17:39 IST