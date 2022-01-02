13 Labourers Injured After Under-construction Bridge Collapses in Jammu's Samba

Thirteen labourers were injured on Sunday after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Samba district of Jammu. So far, ten people have been rescued by the Jammu Police.

The injured labourers have been shifted to a hospital for treatment. Two injured have been referred to Government Medical College and hospital, Jammu.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

