13-year-old Boy Cooks Up Assault Allegations to 'Get Attention from School, Home' in K'taka

A 13-year-old boy allegedly cooked up a story of assault to attract attention amid psychological problems in Karnataka. The matter came to light in Mangalore’s Suratkal, where the boy resides.

The teen alleged that he had been assaulted by two men while on his way to home. He approached the police, but finding discrepancies in the evidence and claims, cops dug deep to ascertain the facts of the case.

It was revealed that the boy had torn up his shirt on his own using a pen. When the police could not connect the dots based on his initial statement, they analysed CCTV camera footage and other circumstantial evidence. He was then called for questioning on Thursday, when he revealed the truth.

Advertisement

He confessed to the police that he had cooked up the story as he was not getting attention at home and school. He had been suffering from low self esteem as he comes from a poor family and lags in studies. He apparently lied to attract attention from everyone at school and home.

The police will again record his statement before the Child Welfare Committee and doctors. Following this, the police called his parents and community leaders to discuss the issue.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.