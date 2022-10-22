On Way from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur, 15 Killed in Bus-Truck Collision in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Around 15 passengers were killed and 40 others were injured after a bus collided with a trolley truck near Suhagi Pahari in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Friday near Teonthar town, an official said.

While 12 persons were killed on the spot, two others succumbed while being taken to a hospital from Teonthar to Rewa. Later, one more person succumbed to injuries at the hospital in Rewa, he said. “Fifteen persons were killed in the accident, which left more than 35 others injured," Rewa district’s superintendent of police (SP) said.

Of the injured passengers, 20 were admitted to a hospital in Prayagraj in UP. All the passengers on the bus were from Uttar Pradesh, according to ANI.

Advertisement

The bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur. Majority of the bus passengers were labourers and they were on their way home for the Diwali festival, eyewitnesses said.

Manoj Pushp, Rewa Collector said that the police and the administration reached the spot to carry out rescue operations while the injured were sent to hospital.

“It seems that the trolley truck had an accident with the truck in front of it and when the driver applied brakes, the bus behind it rammed into it," Manoj Pushp told ANI.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath and briefed him about the accident, an official said.

Chouhan informed the UP chief minister that the seriously injured persons are undergoing treatment in a government medical college in Rewa. The Madhya Pradesh government will bear the cost of treatment of the injured persons, Chouhan told him.

Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra expressed his condolences to the family of those who died in the accident.

Read all the Latest India News here