14 Outstation Trains Cancelled as Indian Railways to Hold 24 Hours Mega Block Today; Check Mumbai Local Train Details

>MEGA BLOCK ON SUNDAY, JANUARY 2: The Mumbai suburban section of the Central Railway (CR) will carry out a special infrastructure block on Up and Down slow lines between Kalwa and Diva for cut and connection of newly laid slow line with existing slow lines, for diversion in connection with Thane - Diva 5th and 6th lines. The block will be operated on Up and Down slow lines from 2 am on Sunday, January 2, to 2am on Monday, January 3.

Advertisement

Central Railway will also operate mega block on the Harbour Line between Panvel-Vashi Up and Dn lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. However, Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul during the block period. Railway will also run special trains on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vashi section.

The work on the Kalwa and Diva route will affect services of 14 outstation trains of which, three outstation trains were cancelled on Saturday, nine will be cancelled today on Sunday, and two trains will be cancelled tomorrow, on Monday. Four outstation trains will also be short terminated.

>HERE’S THE DETAILS OF BLOCK ON HARBOUR LINE:

PANVEL-VASHI UP AND DOWN HARBOUR LINES FROM 11.05 AM TO 4.05 PM

Advertisement

>(Belapur-Kharkopar services will be available; but Nerul-Kharkopar services will remain cancelled)

Up harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Down Harbour Line services for Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.45 am to 3.16 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Transharbour line services for Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services for Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Advertisement

Down Harbour Line services for Kharkopar leaving Nerul from 11.40 am to 3.45 pm and Up Harbour line services for Nerul leaving Kharkopar from 12.25 pm to 4.25 pm will remain cancelled.

However, Kharkopar-Belapur services will run as per schedule.

SUBURBAN SERVICES

Advertisement

Up slow / semi-fast services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Kalyan from 23.52 hrs on January 1 to 23.52 hrs on January 2 will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund skipping halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra, Kalwa stations and further rediverted on Up slow line at Mulund station and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Down slow/semi-fast services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Mulund at 05.05 hrs on January 2 to 01.15 hrs on January 3 will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations skipping halt at Kalwa, Mumbra, Kopar, Thakurli stations and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Advertisement

Suburban services will not be available at Kalwa, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations during the block period.

Passengers boarding from Kalwa, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations are advised to board trains from Thane, Diva, Dombivali and Kalyan respectively.

Dombivli Originating / terminating locals will not be available during the entire block period. During the block period slow line locals will halt on fast line platforms at Thane, Dombivli and Diva. “After the block Up and Down slow line services will run via newly laid Up and Down slow line through rail fly over and will halt at the new platform of Mumbra station."

Meanwhile for the convenience of the passengers, railway administration has arranged to run buses in coordination with Municipal Transport Undertakings.

Suburban Services will run as per schedule on Monday, on January 3.

MAIL/EXPRESS SERVICES CANCELLED ON JANAURY 1:

12112 Amravati-Mumbai Express

12140 Nagpur-Mumbai Sewagram Express

17611 Nanded – Mumbai Rajyarani Express

CANCELLATION OF EXPRESS TRAINS JOURNEY COMMENCING ON JANUARY 2

11007 / 11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

12071 / 12072 Mumbai-Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express

12109 /12110 Mumbai-Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express

11401 Mumbai-Adilabad Nandigram Express

12123 /12124 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen

12111 Mumbai-Amravati Express

12139 Mumbai – Nagpur Sevagram Express

11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express

17612 Mumbai-Nanded Rajyarani Express

CANCELLATION OF EXPRESS TRAINS JOURNEY COMMENCING ON JANUARY 3

11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Nandigram Express

11140 Gadag-Mumbai Express

SHORT TERMINATION / SHORT ORIGINATION OF EXPRESS TRAINS

17317 Hubballi-Dadar Express JCO 1.1.2022 will be short terminated at Pune.

17318 Dadar- Hubballi Express JCO 2.1.2022 will short originate from Pune.

11030 Kolhapur–Mumbai Koyna Exp JCO 1.1.2022 will be short terminated at Pune.

11029 Mumbai – Kolhapur Koyna Exp JCO 2.1.2022 will short originate from Pune.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.