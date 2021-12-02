14-year-old Dalit Girl Raped for 'Resisting' Attempt to 'Sell' Her to Brothel for Rs 3 Lakh

A 14-year-old Dalit was allegedly kidnapped from Mathura and taken to Delhi, where a man tried to “sell her to a brothel for Rs 3 lakh". However, when she resisted the accused’s attempt to push her into prostitution, he “repeatedly raped her".

According to a report in Times of India, the girl’s mother filed an FIR last week when she was rescued from a petrol pump in Delhi. The girl’s statement was recorded before a magistrate on Tuesday. No arrest has been made so far but the investigation is on.

“My daughter told me that the man had planned to sell her for Rs 3 lakh to a brothel," the mother was quoted as saying. She alleged that her daughter was kidnapped by their neighbour in Kosi Kalan area and two locals.

Advertisement

She thereafter approached the police to register an FIR against four suspects, which included the neighbour’s sister, who the mother claimed aided the other three accused, the report stated.

Circle officer Varun Kumar was quoted as saying that after the girl’s statement was recorded, the police added section 376 (rape) of the IPC, relevant sections of the SC/ST Act, and charges under POCSO to the FIR.

The four were booked under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abducting or inducing a woman to compel her to marry), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at the Kosi Kalan police station.

This is the second incident of rape reported at the Kosi Kalan police station in the past two weeks. Last month, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a youth in a moving car on National Highway-2, which connects Agra and Delhi, the report stated.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by two men of her village in Ballia’s Nagra area. According to the FIR registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act on Wednesday, Prince Chauhan and Manish Rajbhar allegedly raped the girl some days ago, a police officer said. The exact date of the incident was not mentioned in the FIR, the officer said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.