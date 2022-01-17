15 Dengue Cases in First Two Weeks of January in Delhi: Civic Body

At least 15 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital in the first two weeks of January this year, according to a civic report released on Monday. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases, the highest number of cases of the vector-borne disease recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015, and 23 deaths were reported. According to the civic report, a total of 15 dengue cases have been recorded this year till January 15.

For the January 1-15 period, no cases were recorded in the preceding three years, while one case was logged in 2017 and three in 2018, it said. In the years prior to 2021, the total dengue cases reported were — 4431 (2016), 4726 (2017), 2798 (2018), 2036 (2019) and 1072 (2020), as per the report.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue, when the number of dengue cases reported had crossed 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996. The number of dengue fatalities logged in 2021 was the highest in the national capital since 2016, when the officially reported death count was 10.

Delhi had recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 each in 2017 and 2016. According to the report, no cases of malaria and chikungunya have been reported so far this year.

