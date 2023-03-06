Home » News » India » 15-year-old Delivers Baby at Nagpur Home After Watching Videos Online, Kills Newborn

15-year-old Delivers Baby at Nagpur Home After Watching Videos Online, Kills Newborn

According to police, the girl was sexually exploited by a man, with whom she got acquainted on social media.

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 10:22 IST

Nagpur, India

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. (Representative Image)

A 15-year-old girl, who was an alleged victim of sexual exploitation, delivered a baby at her Nagpur home in Maharashtra after watching YouTube videos. She, however, killed the baby, said cops on Sunday.

According to cops, the girl was sexually exploited by a man she got acquainted with on social media.

“She hid her baby bump from her mother by telling her that she was having some health issues," the official said.

To maintain secrecy, the girl, a resident of Ambazari area, hit upon the idea of home delivery and started watching YouTube videos. “On March 2, she gave birth to a girl at her home and immediately strangled the newborn to death. She hid the body in a box in her home," the official added.

When her mother returned home, she questioned the girl about her health condition. “The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, following which she was taken to a hospital. The body of the newborn was sent for postmortem," he said.

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The charge of murder will be invoked after receiving a postmortem report, the official added.

Further investigation is underway.

first published: March 06, 2023, 10:16 IST
last updated: March 06, 2023, 10:22 IST
