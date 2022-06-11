Karnataka
4/4 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
JDS
--
Maharashtra
6/6 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
SS
1
NCP
1
Rajasthan
4/4 Seats
BJP
1
INC
3
OTH
--
Haryana
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
INC
--
OTH
1
Andhra Pradesh
4/4 Seats
YSRCP
4
OTH
--
Bihar
5/5 Seats
BJP
2
JDU
1
RJD
2
Chhattisgarh
2/2 Seats
INC
2
OTH
--
Jharkhand
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
JMM
1
Madhya Pradesh
3/3 Seats
BJP
2
INC
1
Odisha
3/3 Seats
BJD
3
OTH
--
Punjab
2/2 Seats
AAP
2
OTH
--
Tamil Nadu
6/6 Seats
INC
1
AIADMK
2
DMK
3
Telangana
2/2 Seats
TRS
2
OTH
--
Uttar Pradesh
11/11 Seats
BJP
8
SP
1
RLD
1
OTH
1
Uttarakhand
1/1 Seats
BJP
1
OTH
--
Detailed Results
Rajya Sabha Total Seats: 245
NDA 110
UPA 50
OTH 74
11
Home » News » India » 16-yr-old Teenage Boy Detained for Raping 9-year-old Girl In UP

16-yr-old Teenage Boy Detained for Raping 9-year-old Girl In UP

A protest against rape cases in India. (representative Image: Reuters)
A protest against rape cases in India. (representative Image: Reuters)

The minor was sleeping at her house on Friday night when the boy entered there and allegedly raped her, police said

Advertisement
PTI
Updated: June 11, 2022, 14:48 IST

A 16-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in this district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in an area under the New Mandi police station limits, they said.

The minor was sleeping at her house on Friday night when the boy entered there and allegedly raped her, police said. The teenager was apprehended on Saturday after a complaint was lodged against him by the girl’s family members.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, they said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on

first published: June 11, 2022, 14:48 IST