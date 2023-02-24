Home » News » India » 169 New Covid Infections in 24 Hours, Active Cases Climb to 2,016

169 New Covid Infections in 24 Hours, Active Cases Climb to 2,016

The death toll stands at 5,30,764 with one death reported by Karnataka, the data updated at 8 am stated.

PTI

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 10:12 IST

New Delhi, India

The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. (Photo: PTI)
India recorded 169 new coronavirus infections, while the  active cases increased to 2,016, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The virus case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,85,619), while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,52,839, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.  According to the ministry’s website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 24, 2023, 10:12 IST
last updated: February 24, 2023, 10:12 IST
