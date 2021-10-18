17 Children Injured, 5 Critical as Bus Runs into School Van in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur

At least 17 children were injured and five left in critical condition on Monday after a bus hit a school van in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district.

While the van was carrying students of St John Vianney School after a rainy day was declared due to bad weather and were sent home early, the bus belonged to Maharaja Prithviraj Chauhan Degree College.

On Sunday evening, in another accident, a couple was run over by a speeding UP roadways bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Ramgarh area, police said.

Superintendent of Police (city) Mukesh Kumar Mishra told PTI that the deceased have been identified as Vakeel (55) and his wife Nasreen (50).

“They were going to a market to buy some articles for the engagement ceremony of their son. As soon as they stepped out from the auto-rickshaw, a bus coming from the Hathras depot ran over them on national highway-2," he said.

Mishra added the couple died on the spot, following which a crowd gathered and staged a protest.

Later, officials reached the spot and convinced the protestors who then lifted the blockade of the road, he said, adding the bodies were sent for post-mortem. The bus has been seized and a hunt is on to trace its driver, police said.

