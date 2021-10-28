17-year-old Gives Birth at Home With Help of Youtube Video in Kerala, Neighbour Arrested

A 17-year-old girl delivers at her house with the help of a youtube video. But her family claimed they were unaware of her pregnancy. Two days after delivery, the minor girl was found by her family bleeding in her room and was rushed to the hospital.

Police have arrested a 21-year-old boy who lives in the same locality as her. He has been charged under the POCSO section and for sexual assault.

The incident came to light when the minor girl and the newborn were brought to the Manjeri Government Medical College with severe bleeding.

The Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Advocate Shajesh Bhasker said that on October 23, they were informed about the incident.

The 17-year-old has delivered a boy on October 20 at her house and her condition was bad when she was brought to the hospital.

According to the CWC, the girl was scared and concealed her pregnancy. Shajesh said, “Her mother was visually challenged. Her father works as a security guard at night. She spends the past eight months mostly in her room with her mobile phone. Her mother thought she was doing online studies as she was a Plus 2 student."

The families of the girl and boy also know each other.

Meanwhile, in the past eight months, she visited two private hospitals complaining of vomiting and gastritis. The Child Welfare Committee head said that they are also making this point part of the investigation as to why it was not noticed there.

On October 23, the CWC informed police, an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested on October 24. The CWC Chairperson said that they have been providing counselling to the mother.

