180 New Covid Cases in 24 Hours, Active Infections at 2,090

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the Union Health ministry website.

PTI

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 11:14 IST

New Delhi, India

According to the ministry website, 220.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
According to the ministry website, 220.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. (File Photo: Reuters)

India reported 180 new cases of coronavirus infections while the active caseload increased to 2,090, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,764, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,85,799).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the Union Health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated surged to 4.41 crore (4,41,52,945) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry website, 220.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 25, 2023, 11:14 IST
last updated: February 25, 2023, 11:14 IST
