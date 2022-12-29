18,000 Cops, Alcometers to Check Drunk Drivers: How Delhi is Gearing up for New Year’s Eve | Details Here

As Delhiites gear up to welcome 2023, the Delhi Police on Thursday issued security guidelines including traffic arrangements and special police deployment at crowded key locations. Over 18,000 of its personnel from district and traffic units will be deployed across the national capital to ensure safe New Year celebrations.

Connaught Place is known as one of the most popular, and hence crowded locations for celebrations. As a precaution, traffic will be restricted at Connaught Place from 8 pm on Saturday. An alcometer will be used for the drunk driving challans.

Special Traffic and Parking Arrangements at Connaught Place

Since Connaught Place is a high-footfall area, traffic will be restricted to enter the area after 8 pm on Saturday and only authorized vehicles will be allowed there. It will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles.

For Connaught Place, the commuters can park their vehicles near Gole Dak Khana on, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area, Panchkuian Road, K.G. Marg-Ferozshah Road Crossing on Copernicus Lane as well as KG Marg towards C hexagon, round about Bengali Market, etc.

Surya Hotel in New Friends Colony, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, M&N Block Market Greater Kailash, Defence Colony Club, INA Market, South Extension Market, Lodhi Institutional Area, Hauz Khas Village, Qutub Minar, Chattarpur, Vegas Mall Dwarka, Janak Puri District Centre, Punjabi Bagh, Tilak Nagar Market, M2K Mall Rohini, Pitampura, Model Town, Hudson Lane, Mukherjee Nagar, Karol Bagh, Cross River Mall in Shahdara and Connaught Place are some of the places where people assemble in large numbers for celebration, the advisory said.

Here are other important security arrangements to be put in place:

Apart from the police personnel being deployed across the national capital, more than 20 companies from outside forces will be given to different districts, said Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Dependra Pathak.

Anti-terror measures will also be put in place in high-footfall areas. More than 1,600 pickets for checking, over 1,200 mobile patrolling vehicles and 2,074 bikes will be deployed.

For women’s safety, more than 2,500 women personnel will be deployed in the city.

Police have identified around 125 points of drunk and driving, and alcometers will be used for the drunk driving challans. “If you are going in a car or on the bike, please make sure that the driver or rider is not in an inebriated state," Pathak said.

The city police have also issued an advisory related to traffic arrangements on the eve of New Year warning of strict action against drunken driving, stunt biking, overspeeding, reckless driving, zig-zag, and dangerous driving.

For joint checking, around 1,850 personnel from traffic police will be deployed along with local police staff.

The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements at and around India Gate for regulation of traffic — both pedestrian and vehicular. In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon, India Gate area, and diverted. Visitors are advised to use public transport as there is shortage of parking space at India Gate.

The government guidelines related to COVID-19 will be followed. The district police is also coordinating with state police stations concerned and districts to increase police presence.

In view of large gathering expected at Delhi Zoo resulting in congestion on Mathura Road, people are advised to avoid Bhairon Road/Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan.

(With PTI Inputs)

