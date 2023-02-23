193 New Covid Infections in 24 Hours, Active Cases Climb to 2,000

India logged 193 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 2,000, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,763 with one death reported by Delhi, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The virus case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,85,450) and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,52,687, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry’s website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

