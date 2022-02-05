1993 Mumbai Blast Accused Abu Bakar Held in UAE, Terrorist To be Extradited to India Soon: Report

In a major overseas operation, Indian agencies apprehended Abu Bakar, one of India’s most wanted terrorists involved in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, India Today reported citing sources. Twelve blasts at various places had rocked Mumbai in the horrific incident, killing 257 people and injuring 713 others.

Abu Bakar, the apprehended terrorist, was involved in arms and explosives training in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the landing of RDX used in the serial blasts, and conspiracy and planning at Dawood Ibrahim’s Dubai residence, the report stated.

Abu Bakar, said to be one of the main conspirators behind the 1993 bombings, had been living in the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan. He was recently apprehended in the UAE based on information provided by Indian agencies, the report said.

Advertisement

The report quoted sources in the central government as saying that Indian authorities are in the process of extraditing Bakar, and that the terrorist, who has been on India’s most wanted list for nearly 29 years, would finally face the law once he is in India.

Abu Bakar, whose full name is Abu Bakar Abdul Gafur Shaikh, was involved in smuggling with Mohammad and Mustafa Dossa, two of Dawood Ibrahim’s key lieutenants. He smuggled gold, clothing, and electronics from Gulf countries to Mumbai and other nearby landing locations. In 1997, he was served with a Red Corner Notice.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.