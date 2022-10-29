1998 Plot to Kill Advani, 2019 Lanka Attack & 2022 Cylinder Blast: Tying Together Terror Threads

It was 1998 when Tamil Nadu’s industrial hub Coimbatore was saddled with the terror tag after 58 people were killed and over 200 injured in serial pipe bombings in an attempt to assassinate senior BJP leader LK Advani to avenge the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

Sadly, Coimbatore finds itself once again on the terror map after a car loaded with two cylinders and being driven by a 29-year-old engineering graduate exploded near a temple in the southern city.

So, what links the recent Coimbatore blasts to the Sri Lankan bombings and the 1998 serial bombings targeting Advani? Tamil Nadu Police seem to have unraveled crucial information linking the three attacks.

The investigating agencies, while pursuing leads, found links to the terror organisation Al-Ummah in the cylinder blast. Al-Ummah or ‘Followers of the Prophet’ is a Tamil Nadu-based terror group that came under the scanner of India’s defence and investigation agencies in 1998.

Syed Basha, a successful timber merchant in Coimbatore, along with MH Jawahirullah, founded Al-Ummah in 1993, a year after the Babri Masjid demolition. In 1995, Jawahirullah broke away to form the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK), which is projected as an NGO working to uplift those following Islam.

Al-Ummah first gained prominence after the group was suspected of being involved in a bomb blast in 1993 near an RSS office in Chennai. Soon, it began to grow and its militant arm, Shaheed Padai, has been blamed for ‘Operation Allah-Hu-Akbar’, the code name for the 12 serial blasts across 11 locations in Coimbatore in February 1998 meant to target Advani, who was then the BJP’s national president and was to hold a meeting in RS Puram. The outfit’s name surfaced once again in 2013 during the Malleshwaram bomb blasts in Karnataka.

In 2003, the courts sentenced Basha to life imprisonment for conspiracy, including murder, and three years of rigorous imprisonment for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc. Nawab Khan faced a life term and 27 years of rigorous imprisonment for the same.

Cut to 2022. After it was established that the cylinder-laden Maruti 800 near Kottai Eswaran temple in Coimbatore was a planned attack, a pattern was seen amongst the suspects who were either suspected to be a part of Al-Ummah or had been on their radar after the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka.

Deceased Jameesha Mubin, who was driving the car, was under the scanner of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after he was questioned for his links to Al-Ummah and the Tamil Nadu Tauheed Jamaath in 2019 in the aftermath of the Easter bomb blasts in Sri Lanka. Amongst the six arrested and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Mohammed Thalka, or Dalqa is the son of Syed Ahmed Basha, the founder of the terror organisation.

Six people — Muhammad Thalkha, Muhammad Azharudheen (different from Mohammed Azharuddin arrested in Kasargod), Muhammad Riyas, Firoz Ismail, Muhammad Nawaz Ismail, and Afsar Khan — have been arrested in the case. The Tamil Nadu government has handed over the investigation to the NIA for a more thorough probe.

In 2019, Mubin was active on the Facebook page ‘KhilafahGFX’ that was known to propagate the ideology of the Islamic State (IS) and identify those who would want to be recruited by the IS. The FB page was managed by terror operative Mohammed Azharuddin, who was arrested by the NIA in Kasargod in June 2019. Both Mubin and Azharuddin were connected to Zahedan Hashim, the mastermind of the brutal Sri Lanka attack in 2019. Other than Mubin, one of the arrested persons is said to have visited Azharuddin, who is housed in a Kochi jail.

Police sources who were privy to the 1998 investigation told News18 that there were as many as seven to eight human bombs who had tied explosives around their waists and were ready to blow up when Advani arrived at the venue. This was apart from bombs placed across the city. However, luck favoured the BJP leader as his flight was delayed in Thiruvananthapuram and the terrorists were unable to infiltrate the police cordon, causing their plot to fail. But the several crude bombs placed across Coimbatore in cars, two-wheelers, bags, and cans exploded, leaving 58 dead.

To this day, February 14, 1998, continues to haunt Advani. Insiders say the leader had been informed about a possible threat, but he had chosen to ignore the Intel input.

The first of the serial bombs exploded at around 3.55pm on Shanmugham Road in RS Puram, which was merely 100 metres away from where Advani was to stand and address the public meeting.

Boxes filled with gelatin sticks and timer devices were used to detonate the bombs. Over the next 45 minutes, bomb explosions were reported in Gani Rowther Street at Ukkadam, BJP’s election office at Ratnapuri, a shopping complex at Gandhipuram, two- and four-wheeler parking lot at the Coimbatore railway station, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, West Sambandam Road, VKK Menon Road at a travel agency owned by a local BJP leader and near a temple in Kurichikulam. The bomb squad also found a car that had close to 70kg explosives strapped to its body on a street near Advani’s meeting venue.

Al-Ummah was banned immediately and declared a terror organisation. Raids were conducted at the residences of Basha and his terror module partners over the next few weeks by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the Swift Action Force (SAF) across Coimbatore in a joint operation.

The raids led them to a huge haul of explosives, including 210 gelatin sticks, 540 pipe bombs, 575 petrol bombs, 1,100 electrical detonators and deadly weapons like knives, swords, machetes and pickaxes. In retaliation to the bombings, several Hindu groups set fire to shops of Muslim traders, which forced the Tamil Nadu government to clamp down on the city to control violence.

Several experts who have been associated with investigations into terror outfits across the country told News18 that since the early 1990s, there has been an exponential growth in radical groups and their method of radicalisation has also changed, with many of them using technology to communicate and plot.

Even though Indian investigating agencies have been actively weeding out terror groups and foiling attempts to foment unrest in the country, many small sleeper cells or groups have over the years aligned and identified themselves with bigger terror groups like the Laskar-e-Toiba, al-Qaeda, Daesh or the Islamic State (IS). South India, specifically, has become a hotbed for several extremist outfits like SIMI, Al Ummah, Indian Mujahideen and AQIS and incidents like the Coimbatore blasts only underline the fact that the groups exist and are working under the radar.

Sources in investigating agencies also say that there has been an attempt by “foreign handlers" of these terror groups to activate several sleeper cells to recruit, radicalise and acquire arms to train people. They don’t just want to plot attacks in India but also continue recruitment to the IS.

There have been attempts to create unrest, but several have been foiled by the alert agencies, including the recent Coimbatore cylinder blast, explained a source in the Intelligence wing. The arrest of three men — Khaja Moideen, Syed Ali Navas and Abdul Samad — on January 7, 2021, from south Bengaluru’s Suddaguntepalya had been a breakthrough as it led to arrests of several others in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Police sources at the time told this reporter that many of those arrested in 2021 claimed to have links to the banned terror group Al-Ummah and were allegedly planning to foment communal disharmony in various parts of the country with the help of their Karnataka and Tamil Nadu-based associates.

