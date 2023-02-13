Home » News » India » 1st Year IIT Bombay Student Dies By Suicide on Campus

1st Year IIT Bombay Student Dies By Suicide on Campus

The incident came to light around 1 pm after security guards on the campus spotted the youth lying in a pool of blood

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 10:01 IST

Mumbai, India

The deceased had not left any suicide note (Representative Photo: AFP)
The deceased had not left any suicide note (Representative Photo: AFP)

An 18-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B), allegedly died by suicide after jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building located on the institute’s campus on Sunday.

The deceased identified as Darshan Solanki, a native of Ahmedabad, was a first-year student of the B.Tech (Chemical) course. He joined IIT Bombay three and a half months ago.

According to Powai police, the incident came to light around 1 pm after security guards on the campus spotted the youth lying in a pool of blood.

The deceased had not left any suicide note and prima facie suggests that he jumped from the refuge areas of the hostel building, police added.

“Based on the primary information, we have registered a case of accidental death. Further investigation is underway," said senior police inspector Budhan Sawant.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

first published: February 13, 2023, 09:25 IST
last updated: February 13, 2023, 10:01 IST
