2.5 Crore People to Get Gharauni Certificates by October 2023: Yogi Adityanath

Around 2.5 crore people residing in Uttar Pradesh villages will get Gharauni certificates by October 2023, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering at an event organised to distribute Gharauni certificates to 11 lakh villagers, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that while 34 lakh people have already benefitted from the scheme, a survey of lands by drones in 1,10,300 revenue villages of the state would be completed by August, expediting distribution of certificates to more people.

The Gharauni scheme seeks to facilitate the transfer of ancestral lands and properties to their rightful owners. The CM said the certificates will enable villagers to get loans more easily as well as establish and expand businesses.

According to the CM, 100 percent population of Jalaun district has got Gharauni certificates.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the Rural Residential Records scheme across the country in April 2020, Yogi said that the scheme would help strengthen rural economy and villagers to become self-reliant in the long run.

“Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of Gram Swaraj while PM Modi’s vision is to make the country self-reliant. The Gharauni scheme will help realise these larger goals."

The CM said it will also help curb land encroachments, noting that the UP government has so far freed 64,000 hectares of land illegally occupied since the launch of the scheme with the help of the Land Mafia Task Force.

He also stressed on the importance of digitalising land records for speedy disposal of pending land dispute cases and increasing state’s revenue.

