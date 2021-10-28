2 Arrested, One Juvenile Apprehended for Alleged Involvement in Cow Slaughtering

The Delhi Police has arrested two men and apprehended a juvenile who were allegedly involved in slaughtering a cow and had also fired at two policemen, officials said on Thursday. The two accused have been identified as Faizan (23) and Junaid (28), both residents of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, they said. On Sunday, a man informed head constable Naveen Kumar and home guard Joginder, who were on picket duty, about a cow allegedly being slaughtered, officials said.

The picket staff rushed to the spot where they saw three to four people moving in a suspicious manner. Seeing the police, they tried to escape in a car, they said.

The staff, who were on a motorcycle, tried to intercept the car. However, the car driver hit their motorcycle, injuring Kumar, a senior police officer said. When Joginder chased the car, one of the accused shot him. Joginder sustained a bullet injury on the right side of his chest.

The accused managed to escape from the spot. Kumar rushed Joginder to the Max Hospital, the officer said. After getting a tip-off, the police laid a trap near Gazipur round about on Tuesday.

Although they managed to nab Faizan, the others escaped from the spot. Based on Faizan’s disclosure, Junaid and one juvenile were also apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said. “All the accused were living in a rented house in northeast Delhi’s Kardampuri area. The accused were moving a cow in a car (On Sunday) from Khichripur and they were in search of an isolated place to slaughter it," the DCP said.

They found a secluded place at Nala Patri area here and started slaughtering the cow, but the two police personnel arrived there, police said. To escape the spot, Junaid hit the bike of the policemen and Faizan fired at them.

Efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused. Two meat-cutting choppers and one car have been recovered from their possession, police added.

